New!
Indiana Attorney General Candidate Beth White
January 19, 2024
A second Democrat has entered this year’s Attorney General’s race. WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, sits down with Beth White, a former Marion County Clerk and a former deputy prosecutor. She most recently led the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking. Like fellow Democrat Destiny Wells, White says the controversy surrounding current Republican Attorney General, Todd Rokita, motivated her to run.