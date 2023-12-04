James Oakes, Author of “The Crooked Path to Abolition”

Professor James Oakes is an award-winning historian of Abraham Lincoln, his presidency, and the issue of slavery in American history. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we discuss the Great Emancipator’s place in American legend, his relationship with titans such as Frederick Douglass, and Lincoln’s leadership during the American Civil War.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.