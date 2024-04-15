Jason Herbert, Host of “Historians at the Movies”

“Historians at the Movies” is a brilliant and popular podcast hosted by Jason Herbert, Ph.D. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we talk with Dr Herbert about how movies make history relatable and some of his favorite films.

