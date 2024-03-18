John Stehr, Broadcaster and Mayor of Zionsville

It’s a Grand Rapids Reunion! On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast new Zionsville Mayor and Indiana broadcast Hall of Famer John Stehr joins his fellow Hall of Famer and former Michigan media teammate Jim Shella and me for fun conversation about Indiana, the media, favorite stories, and John’s take on the Five Questions.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.