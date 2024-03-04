Joshua Claybourn, Lincoln Scholar and Co-Host of the Lincoln Log Podcast

Is Abraham Lincoln a Hoosier? The three-way fight among Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois to claim precedence regarding the Great Emancipator rages on. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast we sit down with Evansville attorney and historian Joshua Claybourn as he makes the case for how Lincoln’s experience living and maturing in Indiana made him the leader who saved the Union.

