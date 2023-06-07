Latinx Pride Indy launches Generación Orgullo campaign

While there will be a lot of festivities happening this month the Latinx community will be celebrating a milestone in the gay rights movement. Pride Month is more than just a celebration. According to Indy Pride, it’s also an opportunity to raise awareness, and in the Latinx community, there’s a new campaign that is shedding light on their challenges and triumphs. The campaign is called Generación Orgullo or Pride Generation. It focuses on how far they’ve come and their ongoing fight for equality.