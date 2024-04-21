Legacy of Compassion: Being There for Strangers

Ever wondered about the legacy you’ll leave? Meet Lyn Story, a retiree on a mission to extend a helping hand to strangers in need. In this heartwarming episode of Caregiver Crossing, we delve into Lyn's inspiring journey and explore how her acts of kindness ripple through communities. Join us as we uncover the power of human connection and the profound impact of reaching out to those in need.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/guardian-angel-drives-strangers-in-need/