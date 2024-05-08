Local nonprofit launches new initiative to promote nutrition

The local nonprofit Faith, Hope and Love recently announced a significant addition to its curriculum aimed at enhancing community health. FHL President Merlin Gonzales stopped by to chat with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins about the nonprofit’s new initiative. The program emphasizes the crucial role of nutrition in promoting overall health and expediting recovery from illness. Notably, FHL aims to broaden its food inventory to accommodate specific dietary needs such as renal issues and gluten-free diets.