Lyfe Aesthetics and MedSpa: Reimagining and redefining aesthetics

If you’ve ever dealt with acne scars or deep wrinkles, you know how frustrating it can be to feel confident about “the skin you’re in.”

The team at Lyfe MedSpa prides themselves on providing an array of transformative cosmetic and wellness treatments.

On this Life. Style. Live! podcast “part two” episode, we learn about Plasma Rich Fibrin, or PRF, a cutting-edge collagen induction therapy that harnesses the power of your body’s growth factors to initiate cell regeneration.

This is the Life. Style. Live! podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.