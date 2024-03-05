My Dog Training “Cheat Sheet” Explained!

Whenever I complete an in-home canine consultation, I customarily give my client an “after card” – an 8 1/2” x 5 1/2” card reviewing the philosophy, rules, and approach I have just coached them through. It’s a summary of my training methodology—a “cheat sheet” of sorts.

Today on the podcast I’ll reveal this “cheat sheet” to you, and explain my thinking behind it. There’s a good chance you’ll learn an interesting thing or two that will help you enjoy a more harmonious relationship with your beloved canine!