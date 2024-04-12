In 1915, Booker T. Washington — born into slavery before becoming a very influential American author, educator and proponent of African-American businesses — established National Negro Health Week, now called National Minority Health Month, as a way to build awareness about the health disparities among racial and ethnic minorities.It is still celebrated every April and encourages everyone to take action to end inequities.

News 8 contributor Gloria Jimenez told News 8 that the theme of this year’s monthlong recognition is “be the source for better health.”