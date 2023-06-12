New/Old Wineskins

Today we consider two parables told by Jesus about our need to be flexible and adaptable to life-giving changes in our community. It is human nature to be resistant to change. Some things ought not to change. But whenpositive changehas occurred in times pastchurches have oftenresistedand reactedto the changein fear and anger.This message explores these tendencies andchallenges us to be more flexible and receptive to the newness God wants to bring into our lives. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.