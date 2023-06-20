Not Enough Help

In this episode we consider some statements made by Jesus in Matthew 9. Upon looking at the mass of people in need of help, he remarks how “…the harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.” This captures the sentiment of many who have spent their life’s efforts and energies towards improving the world, only to discover that there is far more work for one single individual to take on. What to do? Is there any help to be had? This episode reflects on these things. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.

