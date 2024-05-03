NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou shares 100 Days to Indy experience

“100 Days to Indy” is getting ready for the ultimate prize, the Indy 500, with two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou.

He joined us today to share information about his racing career, home life, and more!

Reflecting on last year’s challenges, including a pit road incident that dashed his Indy 500 hopes, Palou plans on dominating this May’s race and vying for back-to-back titles.

Alex Palou from Barcelona, Spain, brings a wealth of racing experience to his fourth season with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Meanwhile, “100 Days to Indy” amplifies the excitement!

The series captures every twist and turn of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, gearing up for the epic month of May at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With a spotlight on the thrilling buildup to the Indy 500, “100 Days to Indy” invites viewers to experience the intensity and drama of elite motorsports.

Produced by Penske Entertainment, the series promises to deliver adrenaline-fueled action and behind-the-scenes insights into the drivers’ journeys.