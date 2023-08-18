Opioids with fentanyl impacting youth and communities of color

The opioid epidemic has a higher impact on young people and communities of color, with an estimated 300 people dying nationally due to overdose every day. On Saturday, the patch of grass outside Overdose Lifeline on West 42nd Street will be packed with overdose awareness ribbons to symbolize overdose deaths. The organization says its work is to curb outcomes, break the stigma of addiction, and remember those who have died. Overdose Lifeline’s mission is to increase access to overdose prevention and education services, while also removing the stigma of addiction and providing proper care and access to treatment for those who need it or are at risk.