Do you like to travel? Want to take a long vacation? But are you holding back on venturing far from home because you don't want to leave your pet alone....especially your dog?

Steve Sweitzer has an older White German Shepherd who can no longer be a part of a group kennel bed n board. So Steve found a sitter who will come to his house and make Ghost feel comfortable!

Check out Steve's interview and check out www.rover.com as an option!