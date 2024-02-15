Pulling Back the Veil

Today, we are considering a story from the Bible about an event Christians call ‘The Transfiguration.’ We’ll be considering the version found in Mark 9. There it is recorded that Jesus lit up bright and white on top of a mountain. This was accompanied by two visitors from the dead, loud thundering, and a voice from heaven. What to make of all of this? In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.