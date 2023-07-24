Pulling Weeds





Today we'll consider a parable of Jesus recorded in the Gospel of Matthew chapter 13. It is about weeds and wheat growing together in a field and what to do about it. This is, of course, a metaphor for our own communities that are filled both with people who exude life/love (wheat) and those who do not (weeds). We struggle still today to determine how to coexist with others, especially if they mean us harm. This episode reflects on these themes.