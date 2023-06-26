Ray Boomhower, Author and Senior Editor of the Indiana Historical Society Press

Ray Boomhower is one of the Hoosier State’s most talented historians. He is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. Ray serves as the senior editor of the Indiana Historical Society Press and is in demand as an unsurpassed storyteller. His books include biographies of Ernie Pyle, Gus Grissom, and President Benjamin Harrison. Ray was very generous with his time, and we hope you enjoy our interview.

