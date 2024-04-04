Remembering Eclipses

Two events have dominated our horizon of late: Easter and the pending solar eclipse. There was a time when eclipses were little understood and seemed as unpredictable and miraculous as nefarious magic. However, over time patterns in the sky were noted, and events like eclipses became predictable. How if the life that Easter holds were as rhythmic as eclipses, if only we could hold in our minds the memory of Easters past? That is, how if we did not forget the moments in history when God called life back from seemingly dead circumstances? This message reflects on these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.