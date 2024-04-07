New!
Respite… It’s like an Airbnb for Mom
April 07, 2024
Did you know that the estimated 53 million caregivers in our nation provide between 24.4 and 40+ hours of care per week? Caregiving is a selfless act of love and dedication, but it can also be physically and emotionally exhausting. That’s where respite comes in as a much-needed break for caregivers.
On this week’s show Candace & Tina are joined by Laurie Lasbury, Community Engagement Director for Cardon & Associates to discuss how they help caregivers and families find the right respite fit for their loved ones.
www.caregivercrossingradio.org
Find out more about Cardon & Associates