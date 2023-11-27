Rick and Karen Fuson represent the best of involved and authentic community leadership. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we discuss the growth of Indianapolis, its wonderful people, and what’s needs to happen next for our city to grow. Rick and Karen share some funny memories and dish on what it’s like to negotiate with each other. We are very honored to have them on the podcast. Rick is the President/COO at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. Karen is the former President and Publisher of Star Media, and is currently Board Chair of Free Press Indiana.





