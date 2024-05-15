Second Helpings rescues 50 million pounds of food

Nonprofit Second Helpings has rescued 50 million pounds of food, according to an announcement made Wednesday.

The organization aims to combat hunger in central Indiana with sustainable practices. That 50 million pounds of food saved equates to preventing the emissions from more than 13,000 cars driven by one person in a year.

As a part of their Food Rescue Program, they collect food items from spots all over the city and its surrounding areas and transform them into meals to be distributed.

“Food rescue is everything to us,” Jon Meinert, food rescue and transportation director, said Wednesday. “It’s picking up surplus from something as small as a Chick-Fil-A restaurant, on up to working with the Colts, and Pacers, and Ruoff (Music Center), and everything in between.”

After picking up that surplus, the food is processed in their kitchen and then distributed all throughout the city. Oftentimes, 5,000 meals a day are given away to women, children and older people.

Second Helpings’ local approach has helped it reach the milestone number in 25 years, but they are already looking toward their next goal.

CEO Linda Broadfoot said Wednesday, “I am willing to bet it will take half that time to rescue the next 50 million pounds of food.”

The organization also received an $100,000 grant from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to continue the program’s growth.