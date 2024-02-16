Seniors battling anxiety in silence

Anxiety in seniors is a serious mental health condition that can have a significant impact on their quality of life. In fact, severe anxiety can be debilitating, and it impacts up to 20% of people over 65. It is often underdiagnosed and undertreated. This is because many people mistake the symptoms of anxiety in older adults as a normal part of aging. However, anxiety is a treatable condition. Better screening may be the first step to helping those in need.

If you are concerned that you or a loved one may be suffering from anxiety, it is important to talk to a doctor or mental health professional. If you need to talk to someone now, call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. Early diagnosis and treatment can help to improve quality of life and reduce the risk of long-term complications.