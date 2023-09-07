Stumbling Blocks

Last week we considered Peter’s confession of faith as recorded in Matthew 16. We discussed the time and place where he made that confession and how his words were very inflammatory in that context. Peter’s was a bold declaration by which he clearly sided with God’s values over and against the dominant culture of his time. This week, we follow with what comes next in the story. Peter, the very one who was so brave just before, begins to cave into the fears and anxieties of his culture. Might we be the same? This message reflects on these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.