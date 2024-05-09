She did what? Pamela Terhune, the founder and owner of The Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary just recently took in 26, yes, 26 dachshund that were in need. The founder of the dachshund rescue in Evansville, Indiana recently passed away and there was nobody left to take care of these little doxies.

Pamela was called and she stepped up to the challenge. find out more about how this amazing pet lover is helping these dachshunds...and hundreds more dogs and cats!!!

Talk about a full house!

www.gratefulrescue.org