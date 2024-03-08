Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Podcasts > Our City Our Voice

New!

TechPoint CEO’s fireside chat designed to inspire

March 08, 2024

The Asian American Alliance on February 28 hosted a fireside chat with Ting Gootee.

The president and chief executive officer of the TechPoint, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit created to advance Indiana’s tech economy, hoped to inspire young women.

Organizers of the chat say the event was part of their A Seat at the Table speaker series. The Asian American Alliance has hosted the series for seven years to help connect members with corporate suite executives.