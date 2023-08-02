The hidden dangers of alcohol use

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of Americans ages 18 and older regularly consume alcohol, and nearly 17% of adults binge drink. Outside of regular use, too much alcohol can cause more problems than expected.

Research shows that about 15 million Americans struggle with an alcohol use disorder, but only 10% of those receive help. This excessive alcohol use has been linked to an increased risk of injuries, chronic diseases, cancer, and poor pregnancy outcomes.