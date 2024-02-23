On this episode, Tom goes "On the Aisle" with the incomparable Marilyn Maye. Critically acclaimed singer, actor, director, arranger, educator, and Grammy nominated recording artist whose entire life has been dedicated to the art of song and performance. The award winning Ms. Maye appeared 76 times on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, the record for a singer. Carson’s usual accolade for her came after one of her show stopping appearances when he turned to his audience and said, “and that, young singers, is the way it’s done.” Enjoy this conversation with this musical treasure!