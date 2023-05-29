The Spirit is for Us All

In today’s episode we’ll go over a story about Moses and his many travails with the people he was called to lead. He was frustrated, felt isolated, and alone in his troubles… or so he thought! Turns out God’s spirit would not only enable him to carry on, but would also empower others in his community to help him shoulder some of the load. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.