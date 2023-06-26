Through the Tension

In this episode we consider some statements made by Jesus in Matthew 10:24-39. Some of these are are hard words to for us to hear, for they warn us of the divisive nature of the Gospel message. Jesus’ message does not always fall as welcome words for eager ears. No, he was met with much resistance in his time. Some of the pushback came from his close friends and relatives. How are we to navigate the tension caused by the divisions that come between us today? This episode reflects on these things. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.