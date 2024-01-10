Top 5 Gardening Resolutions

Join Master Gardener Carrie Petty as she imparts five gardening resolutions for cultivating a beautiful life.

With her wealth of knowledge and passion for horticulture, Carrie encourages us to embrace the transformative power of gardening.

From fostering sustainable practices to creating vibrant and diverse ecosystems, her resolutions go beyond the simple act of planting.

They inspire a holistic approach to gardening, weaving it into the fabric of our lives as a source of joy, mindfulness, and connection to the natural world.

Carrie’s insights serve as a roadmap for not just growing plants but for nurturing a more enriched existence through the art of gardening.