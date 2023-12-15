Not everyone believes in psychic mediums. I get that.

Amber Hankins here, and in my job though, I interview people from all walks of life. Just recently? I interviewed Psychic Medium Vincent Genna, as part of a segment for Life. Style. Live! In fact, I interviewed him twice.

On this podcast episode, you’ll see some “behind-the-scenes” emotional moments from an apparent “connection” Vincent had with two of my late grandmas. And there’s a backstory to all of this as well.

I’ll link that “unscripted” blog post below.

In the meantime, enjoy this never-before-heard interaction, and why such a “connection” brought me to tears.

https://www.wishtv.com/lifestylelive/unscripted-with-amber-hankins-my-emotional-personal-experience-interviewing-a-psychic-medium/