We Leave Some Things Behind

In this episode we consider a passage from Mark 1:14-20 where Jesus calls us to leave what is familiar, and sometimes comfortable, for a future that is unknown. Although the future to which Jesus calls us is uncertain, we have his assurance that he is leading us to a better life. Have we the faith to trust in his wisdom? This episode reflects on these things.