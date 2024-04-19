What can broiled fish mean

In Luke 24 Jesus appears to his disciples in a series of encounters, each revealing something profound about the risen Christ. Today we consider a story in which Jesus requests food and eats some broiled fish. Within this seemingly innocuous detail is contained a powerful theological claim about life in the church post-Easter. Today, we’ll consider this claim and its implications for the Church in 2024. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.