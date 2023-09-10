Did you know that Indiana currently ranks 42nd when it comes to mental health according to the State of Mental Health in America 2023.

On this week’s show Candace & Terri are joined by Sargent Lance Dardeen with the IMPD Mobile Crisis Assistance Team, who shares many invaluable resources and tips for the moment when a mental health crisis hits.

Show notes:

988: Indiana Suicide Prevention Hotline

211: Indiana Resource Hotline

Mental Health First Aid

Apple AirTag

Project Lifesaver

www.joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

