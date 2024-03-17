When Therapy and Caregiving Collide

The demands of caregiving cause emotional and physical stress on the millions of caregivers across the country. It's common to feel angry, frustrated, worn out, or sad. And it's common to feel alone. Caregiver stress can put caregivers at risk of changes in their health leading to 1 in 17 dementia caregivers dying by suicide.

In this episode of Caregiver Crossing, talk with Delphia Bowser, therapist, and caregiver for her aging mother. Delphia shares with us her caregiving journey and how she has found some peace for her mental health through therapy and her faith.

