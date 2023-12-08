Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host watch party for Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament final

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans are invited to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday to watch the Indiana Pacers take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.

The Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday to advance to the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament championship game. The team says doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the Pacers tip off against the Lakers at 8:30 p.m.

The venue promises a plethora of entertainment including a large video board to watch the game, giveaways, exclusive posters, and food and drinks.

Tickets are complimentary and can be ordered on the Ticketmaster website. There is a limit of six tickets per order. Complimentary parking is available at the Virginia Avenue parking garage while supplies last.

Getting into the game