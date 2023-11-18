Bishop Chatard High School wins The Zone Banner
The Banner Announcement
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 WISH-TV Zone Banner Champion is Bishop Chatard High School.
The Zone Banner, presented by Crew Carwash and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders, is awarded to the best student section in central Indiana during the high school football season, as decided by The Zone Banner Committee.
After an entire season of watching school spirit on display, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun announced the winner of the most coveted spirit award in the state.
WISH-TV congratulates the Trojans of Bishop Chatard High School!
This is the first time that Bishop Chatard has won The Zone Banner during the award’s 9-year existence.
During ‘The Zone’ on Friday night, 40 Chatard students were present at WISH-TV’s studios when AC announced the winner, watch the live reaction above!
On Tuesday, AC and The Zone team will be presenting The Banner to the Bishop Chatard student body to display in their gymnasium.
The Triojans’ student section, “Bishop Chatard Trozone,” showed out all season long, both at home and on the road, to win The Banner.
PREVIOUS WINNERS OF THE ZONE BANNER
- 2022: Franklin Community
- 2021: Cathedral
- 2020: Westfield
- 2019: Mooresville
- 2018: Brownsburg
- 2017: Carmel
- 2016: Franklin Community
- 2015: Guerin Catholic
