EXCLUSIVE: Rick Carlisle’s keys for Pacers bouncing back in Game 2

NEW YORK (WISH) – Our Angela Moryan went one-on-one with Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle at practice ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tomorrow.

There was a lot of backlash against the officiating at the end of last night’s Game 1 loss for the Pacers. A controversial kicked ball violation was called on Pacers Guard/Forward Aaron Nesmith, which was followed by the go-ahead three pointer by Donte DiVincenzo with 40 seconds remaining. Later, with 12.1 seconds left, Myles Turner was called for an offensive foul while setting a screen for Tyrese Haliburton. Carlisle challenged the foul call, but was unsuccessful.

“The officials’ calls are something that in large part is not in our control, unless we’re just violating, you know,” Carlisle said. “And so we’ve got to look at all that stuff. We’ve got to take ourselves out of harm’s way as much as we can by playing within the rules, you know, and showing our hands.”

As for things he wants to clean up in Game 2, Carlisle said he wants them to pursue the ball better. He mentioned loose balls and cleaning up the defensive glass as things he wants them to improve on. The Knicks grabbed eight offensive rebounds in Game 1.

Haliburton did not have his typical impact on the game last night, scoring just six points on six shot attempts.

“I gotta do a better job of getting him more shots, with play calls and things like that” Carlisle said. “The adjustments from Game 1 to Game 2 often seem daunting, but we proved we can do it in Milwaukee and we’re gonna have to do it again tomorrow.”

The Pacers look to bounce back after their Game 1 loss tomorrow night against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. on TNT.