War On Terror
Bombing suspect in custody following shootout with police
Purdue students return from Brussels two days before attacks
Eli Lilly limits travel to Brussels after terrorist attacks
Obama: ‘I have no doubt America will prevail’
Big Ten fans and businesses preparing for safe, secure weekend
More War On Terror Headlines
ACLU sues Pence over Syrian refugee decision
Agency will defy governor, bring Syrian refugees to Indiana
Brussels under serious terrorism threat after Paris attacks
Conn. governor ‘proud’ to welcome Syrian family redirected from Indy
Paris prosecutor: Police fired 5,000 rounds in raid
2 Air France flights diverted due to bomb threats
Kerry says ceasefire in Syria potentially weeks away
Stock markets react to Paris attacks
Pence orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Paris victims
Local Muslim group condemns Paris attacks
