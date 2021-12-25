All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 25, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re looking to fill your stocking with winning bet slips, you’ve come to the right place!

Jason Hammer and Scott Long are here to get you ready for Saturday’s showdown between the Colts and Cardinals on a special Christmas Day edition of All Indiana Bets. Hear why Hammer believes the under is the play out in the desert.

Plus, Ball State will be featured in the lone bowl game on the schedule today, but neither Hammer nor Scott like their chances.

We discuss all that and much more while celebrating the holiday with a little Evan Williams Bourbon and some good laughs!

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Colts at Cardinals UNDER 49

-Georgia State -6 vs. Ball State

-Virginia vs. SMU UNDER 71.5

-Packers -7.5 vs. Browns

-Packers team total OVER 26.5

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Wisconsin -6.5 vs. Arizona State

-Georgia State -6 vs. Ball State

-Iowa State +1 vs. Clemson

-Boston College -3 vs. East Carolina

-NC State vs. UCLA OVER 59.5