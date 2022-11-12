All Indiana Bets: November 12, 2022 (CFB Week 11)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s cooling down outside, but All Indiana Bets is heating up!
Last week, the entire Bets team went 12-2 on college football!
This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the biggest football games, and take a quick look at college basketball futures.
Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman joins the show to give his best bet of the day.
HAMMER’S PICKS
-Purdue at Illinois UNDER 44.5
-Wake Forrest -4 vs. North Carolina
-Texas St at South Alabama OVER 46 (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)
-Tulane -1 vs. UCF (BEST BET)
-Nebraska +30.5 at Michigan
SCOTT’S PICKS
-Navy +17 vs. Notre Dame
-UConn +13.5 vs. Liberty
-Mississippi St +16.5 vs. Georgia (LONG SHOT)
-Penn State -10.5 vs. Maryland (BEST BET)
-Arizona at UCLA UNDER 77
We also want to give a huge thanks to Rackz BBQ! They got us set for gameday, and they can help you too. Check them out at www.rackzbbqindy.com.