All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: November 12, 2022 (CFB Week 11)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s cooling down outside, but All Indiana Bets is heating up!

Last week, the entire Bets team went 12-2 on college football!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the biggest football games, and take a quick look at college basketball futures.

Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman joins the show to give his best bet of the day.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Purdue at Illinois UNDER 44.5

-Wake Forrest -4 vs. North Carolina

-Texas St at South Alabama OVER 46 (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-Tulane -1 vs. UCF (BEST BET)

-Nebraska +30.5 at Michigan

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Navy +17 vs. Notre Dame

-UConn +13.5 vs. Liberty

-Mississippi St +16.5 vs. Georgia (LONG SHOT)

-Penn State -10.5 vs. Maryland (BEST BET)

-Arizona at UCLA UNDER 77

We also want to give a huge thanks to Rackz BBQ! They got us set for gameday, and they can help you too. Check them out at www.rackzbbqindy.com.