On The Rocks: Kentucky Mule with J.T.S. Brown Bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the latest episode of On The Rocks, Brent Holverson comes to us downtown from The Oakmont, where we learn how to make a Kentucky Mule with J.T.S. Brown Bourbon.

Holverson is joined by Bernie Lubbers (Global Brand Ambassador, Heaven Hill Distillery) and Lexie Cain (Bartender, The Oakmont).

RECIPE:

-2 oz JTS Brown

-.75 oz Lime Juice

-Ginger Beer Fill