Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Trick-or-treat times for central Indiana cities

Happy Halloween Trick or Treat candy overhead jack-o-lantern buckets on bright orange wood table background. (WISH Photo, file)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you getting ready to have a fantastically frightful Halloween?

Here are the trick-or-treat times for cities across central Indiana, so you and your boo crew can carefully map your whimsical walks in search of ghouls, goblins, and the “good candy bars.”

Know of something fun going somewhere not listed below? Let us know at WISHWeb@WISHTV.com! Email us with the event times, location, and anything else we need to know.

Trick-or-treat times across central Indiana

  • Anderson: 5:30 – 8 p.m.
  • Beech Grove: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Bloomington: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Brownsburg: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Carmel: 5 – 8 p.m.
  • Fishers: 5:30 – 8 p.m.
  • Franklin: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Greenwood: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Indianapolis: 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Jamestown: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Lawrence: 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Lebanon: 6 – 9 p.m.
  • Martinsville: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Muncie: 5 – 9 p.m.
  • New Whiteland: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Noblesville: 5:30 – 8 p.m.
  • Shelbyville: 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Thorntown: 5 – 9 p.m.
  • Westfield: 5 – 8 p.m.
  • Whiteland: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Whitestown: 6 – 9 p.m.
  • Zionsville: 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Many Americans say their household...
National News /
Longtime Wabash County highway worker...
Newsletter /
The American states most haunted...
Offbeat /
Person dies, another hurt in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Reel Tok with Kayla: The...
News /
Reel Tok with Kayla: Keeping...
News /
Uber Eats reveals creeping Halloween...
Local News /
16th annual Monumental Marathon to...
Local News /