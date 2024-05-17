Price cut: Contemporary smart home with versatile living in Monon Yard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new home on the market offers a blend of modern technology and versatile living spaces in the up-and-coming Indianapolis neighborhood of Monon Yard.

The property features a contemporary design and is equipped with smart technology throughout. The front door includes smart locks, providing both convenience and security. Inside, smart displays are integrated seamlessly, allowing homeowners to play music, set reminders, and use an intercom system via their phones.

The 4 bed, 4 bath residence boasts seven balconies with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, ideal for relaxation or entertainment. Additionally, the home includes an attached unit that can serve as a private space for Airbnb clients. This unit features a comfortable bed, a luxurious bath, and a mini kitchen, offering privacy and convenience for guests or in-laws.

The property also includes a brand-new two-car garage, providing ample parking or extra storage space. The large backyard features a custom fence with solar lights, enhancing both security and ambiance for nighttime putting.

This home combines luxury, convenience, and modern technology, making it a standout option in today’s real estate market.

(Provided Photos/Kiersten Achey)

Address: 2630 Guilford Avenue / Price: $535,000 (down $14K) / Listing Agents: Jamie Boer, 317-289-9169, jamie.boer@compass.com; Kiersten Achey, 305-798-4252, kiersten.achey@compass.com / Additional photos and info: jamieboerhomes.com