Scott McLaughlin wins pole position for Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scott McLaughlin was the fastest driver out of the Fast 6 on Sunday, capturing the pole position for the Indianapolis 500.

Team Penske once again was a dominant force on Sunday, getting all three of their drivers in the top three positions for the first time in 36 years.

Will Power finished in second, and Josef Newgarden was the third fastest out of the Fast 6.

Kyle Larson qualified in the fifth position. Larson is looking to complete “The Double,” racing in the Indy 500 and the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. He’s the first to try it since Kurt Busch in 2014, and is looking to be the first to successfully complete it since Tony Stewart in 2001.

The Indianapolis 500 will start at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.

