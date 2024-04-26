Behind the Bricks: The importance of safety at IMS

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s safety infrastructure is committed to excellence in fire rescue and medical response.

Joining us today is Zach Horrall from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to share more information!

The speedway’s reputation for rapid, effective assistance stems from rigorous training and preparation.

Each year, the Motorsports Safety Training at IMS stands as a cornerstone event, ensuring that the response teams are finely tuned to handle any situation that may arise on the track.

Led by IMS President Doug Boles, this program delves into specialized scenarios tailored for various racing series, including INDYCAR, NASCAR, and IMSA, among others.

The commitment to safety extends beyond the track.

From the first responders stationed around the circuit to the advanced medical facilities on-site, every measure is taken to uphold the highest standards of care.

Through ongoing evaluation and refinement, the IMS safety program remains at the forefront of motorsports safety.

Behind the scenes, the dedication of the IMS team ensures that racing is always supported by a commitment to the well-being of all involved.