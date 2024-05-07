EmpowerED Families: Fighting for high-quality education

Kim Graham, EmpowerED Families Director of Partnerships & Organizing, joined us to talk about the importance of parent advocacy.

The mission of EmpowerED Families is to build power through relationships and equip families with the tools and resources to fight for high-quality education.

Graham discussed the importance of families getting involved in education advocacy.

Many families want to be involved, but sometimes there are barriers. Graham says this is why there is a renewed focus on partnering with families in the community but also families at schools through school partnerships.

So how does EmpowerED Families actually help meet this need? It’s simple. Going where the families are to host events, partnering with schools, and connecting with families!

Events and meetings are key to forming a bond with families, connecting them with education resources and advocacy training.

Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information about how your can get involved in the program!

We must continue to create a path for our students to walk toward success.

Through education programs like EmpowerED Families, we can make a difference in the lives of students one at a time!

About EmpowerED Families:

EmpowerED Families is dedicated to strengthening parent and family influence in Indianapolis by fostering connections and leveraging the unique strengths of parents.

By bridging the realms of home, school, and community, the organization endeavors to champion educational equity.

Through active listening, strategic organization, and informative education initiatives, EmpowerED Families empowers parents to advocate for the improvements they envision within the Indianapolis education system.

