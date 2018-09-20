2 in custody following car chase, crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two suspects are in custody following a Thursday morning car chase on the city’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began as a traffic stop on 16th Street. However, during the course of the stop, the driver sped away, heading west on 16th Street.

The suspects’ vehicle then rear ended another vehicle in front of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Both suspects – adult males – in the first vehicle then took off on foot, but were apprehended a short time later. Additionally, police say narcotics were found in the suspects’ vehicle.

The two people in vehicle which was rear ended were not injured. An officer did sustain minor injuries during the ordeal.